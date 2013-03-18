Salone 2013 Sneak Peek: Marni

Last year Marni, an Italian clothing company known for its bright colors and patterns, debuted their first outdoor furniture line at Milan’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile. The collection consisted of 100 pieces of lounges, chairs, rocking chairs, and tables handmade from recycled materials. Columbian ex-prisoners crafted each piece as part of a program to help them reenter normal, working lives.

A Marni highchair, for the youngest design aficionados.

A brightly hued rocking chair woven from recycled materials can be enjoyed by adults and children alike.

For Salone 2013, Marni has updated the collection with colors and shapes inspired by city homes, as well as an additional children’s line. They are partnering with Education Department of the Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea to create "Inhabi-tants" a workshop held on April 13-14 in Spazio Marni to create small robot-sculptures from industrial waste.

An earthy palette is cutting edge rather than cookie-cutter with color blocking and groovy woven patterns.