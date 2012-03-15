Salone 2012 Preview: Discipline
View Photos

Salone 2012 Preview: Discipline

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
New Italian brand Discipline will launch their inaugural line at the 2012 Salone Internazionale del Mobile. I came across work by one of the 13 featured designers, Lars Fjetland, at the Stockholm Furniture Fair in February and thought that if his design sensibility was representative of the line as a whole, we'd be in for a treat. Renato Preti, the former CEO of Skistch who departed in 2011, founded the brand whose mission is to create "a new generation of furniture and accessories to lend emotion to real life."
The ash and cork Drifted stool by Lars Fjetland for Discipline.

The ash and cork Drifted stool by Lars Fjetland for Discipline.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Max Lamb's &quot;Last&quot; stool is made from enameled copper or steel.

Max Lamb's "Last" stool is made from enameled copper or steel.

The Companion table lamp is lit by an LED bulb.

The Companion table lamp is lit by an LED bulb.

Ichiro Iwasaki's Tag stool for Discipline.

Ichiro Iwasaki's Tag stool for Discipline.

Two Tone chair by Ichiro Iwasaki for Discipline.

Two Tone chair by Ichiro Iwasaki for Discipline.

The Tilt rack by SmithMatthias for Discipline.

The Tilt rack by SmithMatthias for Discipline.

Clock by Ding3000 for Discipline.

Clock by Ding3000 for Discipline.

The designers come from all across the world—the UK, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and Italy—and range from established names to lesser knowns, including Max Lamb, Claesson Koivisto Rune, Luca Nichetto, Ichiro Iwasaki, and Ding 3000. The line will feature materials like wood, cork, bamboo, glass, and leather. "Beautifully designed and consciously made" is their ethos and the line of products will include furniture, accessories (glassware, candleholders, vases, etc.) and lightning. I've only seen photographs of a few things (and renderings of others), but were I going to Salone this year, this would definitely be on my list of must-sees. Check out some of the wares below and be sure to visit the company's Tumblr, too.

Salone 2012 Preview: Discipline - Photo 8 of 8 -