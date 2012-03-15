Salone 2012 Preview: Discipline

The designers come from all across the world—the UK, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and Italy—and range from established names to lesser knowns, including Max Lamb, Claesson Koivisto Rune, Luca Nichetto, Ichiro Iwasaki, and Ding 3000. The line will feature materials like wood, cork, bamboo, glass, and leather. "Beautifully designed and consciously made" is their ethos and the line of products will include furniture, accessories (glassware, candleholders, vases, etc.) and lightning. I've only seen photographs of a few things (and renderings of others), but were I going to Salone this year, this would definitely be on my list of must-sees. Check out some of the wares below and be sure to visit the company's Tumblr, too.



