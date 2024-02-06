SubscribeSign In
Concrete Blocks Meet Stainless Steel in This Phoenix Midcentury Asking $1.3M

Case Study architect Al Beadle crafted the 1958 home from rugged materials to withstand the test of time.
Location: 3526 E Mountain View Road, Phoenix, Arizona

Price: $1,275,000

Architect: Al Beadle

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 3,250 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 acres

From the Agent: "Situated within the idyllic Paradise Gardens neighborhood and the sought-after '"Sheaborhood,'" this property epitomizes midcentury-modern architecture. Crafted by the renowned midcentury architect Al Beadle, the residence is an iconic Saguaro model, celebrated for its distinctive entry courtyard, decorative block accents, and, of course, the signature floor-to-ceiling windows that define the era. The home has four bedrooms in the main dwelling, complemented by a separate guest/pool house featuring a half bath and a 480-square-foot workshop/garage. A detached shed with plumbing and electric further enhances the property’s versatility."

The home’s entry courtyard is tucked behind frosted glass.

Steps from the main entrance is a gleaming industrial kitchen, complete with long stainless-steel countertops and open shelving.

An original fireplace anchors the living room, while sliding glass doors lead to another seating area.&nbsp;

Industrial vibes continue in the primary bedroom, which features clerestory windows and a lofted reading nook.&nbsp;

"The heated pool and jacuzzi invite year-round enjoyment, while a spacious covered patio, gas grill and viewing deck create an outdoor oasis tailored for entertaining," notes the agent.

3526 E Mountain View Road in Phoenix, Arizona, is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Misha Renteria of Sotheby's International Realty.

