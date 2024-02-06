Concrete Blocks Meet Stainless Steel in This Phoenix Midcentury Asking $1.3M

Location: 3526 E Mountain View Road, Phoenix, Arizona

Price: $1,275,000

Architect: Al Beadle

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 3,250 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 acres

From the Agent: "Situated within the idyllic Paradise Gardens neighborhood and the sought-after '"Sheaborhood,'" this property epitomizes midcentury-modern architecture. Crafted by the renowned midcentury architect Al Beadle, the residence is an iconic Saguaro model, celebrated for its distinctive entry courtyard, decorative block accents, and, of course, the signature floor-to-ceiling windows that define the era. The home has four bedrooms in the main dwelling, complemented by a separate guest/pool house featuring a half bath and a 480-square-foot workshop/garage. A detached shed with plumbing and electric further enhances the property’s versatility."