Ron Arad: No Discipline Preview

Named the Cage sans Frontières (Cage without Borders), Arad’s creation for the exhibition, titled Ron Arad: No Discipline, is a 126-foot-long, 16-feet-tall corten-and-stainless-steel structure that holds the majority of the 140 works to be exhibited in its 240 square cutouts. The stainless steel-lined cubes that hold the works reflect and ricochet the objects' shapes along the inside of one side of the Cage, which spans the entire length of the museum’s International Council gallery, while the other side is covered in a gray gauze fabric and only reveals silhouettes of the displayed pieces.



The first major retrospective in the United States of Arad’s work, the exhibition spans Arad’s career from his early Rover Chair and Concrete Stereo of the 1980s through his more recent works, like the text message-displaying Lolita chandelier and Southern Hemisphere chair. The exhibition opens August 2 for a brief two and a half months. To view an in-depth slideshow of renderings of Cage sans Frontières, sketches of Arad's iconic pieces, and objects that will be on display, click the yellow "Slideshow" button at the top right-hand corner of this post.



