My House: Nadav Kander’s Ibiza Retreat Is Worlds Away From the Island’s Oonzt-Oonzt Nightlife

Nadav Kander can’t stop thinking about work, not even while visiting his family retreat in a mellow corner of Ibiza. And fair enough: the famous photographer’s recent campaigns include a Fear of God and Adidas collaboration, a Peter Gabriel album cover, and promotional assets for The Crown. Projects bounce around in his head no matter where he is, he says. But the island home in Spain at least gives him a break from his start-stop lifestyle near London, allowing him to see ideas more clearly by finding some rhythm in the day to day.