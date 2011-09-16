Robert Vanselow, Loft R
By Georgina Gustin
“I am the most meticulous, picky person. You can tell,” says Robert Vanselow, motioning around his living room. “This place is showroom ready.”

A transplant from Florida, Vanselow wanted to minimize the stress of moving and starting a new job, so he bought the loft’s display furniture outright and came to Wichita with just a few things. The only personal possessions in the apartment for the first nine months were a few appliances and his clothes, which line the closet like fashions in a high-end men’s shop.

Born in Panama to a Jamaican mother and a German father, Vanselow now finds himself in the center of the United States, surrounded by open country. The Finn Lofts, with their clean lines—and, in Loft R’s case, a balcony with a view of downtown’s skyline—suit his urbane sensibility. "This was spot on," he says. "I knew I was going to live here before I got off the plane."

