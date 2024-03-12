In Tasmania, an Off-Grid Home With Ocean Views Seeks $2.8M

Location: 511 Roaring Beach Road, Nubeena, Tasmania

Price: $2,800,000

Architect: Plain Architecture

Footprint: 1,722 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 10.35 acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional architect-designed residence showcases exquisite finishes and is perfectly positioned with breathtaking views of Roaring Beach Bay in a pristine area of Tasmania offering an enviable lifestyle and the ultimate off-grid experience.Constructed by renowned Plain Architecture, this home is the epitome of elegant simplicity set on over 10 secluded acres of stunning bushland along Tasmania’s iconic coastline. A pathway through native gardens leads you to the main pavilion where the sound of the ocean’s waves accompany your every step. The home’s macrocarpa pine external cladding and Buckland sandstone complement its natural landscape perfectly. You can go for a stroll along the bay—or why not go for a surf in the incredible waves at Roaring Beach. When you return, head to your very own sauna and plunge or relax in the private soaking tub on the deck while you watch the sun go down."