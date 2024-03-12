SubscribeSign In
In Tasmania, an Off-Grid Home With Ocean Views Seeks $2.8M

The hilltop property sits on over 10 acres, and it comes with a guesthouse, a sauna, and an outdoor bathtub for soaking up the scenery.
Text by
Location: 511 Roaring Beach Road, Nubeena, Tasmania

Price: $2,800,000

Architect: Plain Architecture

Footprint: 1,722 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 10.35 acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional architect-designed residence showcases exquisite finishes and is perfectly positioned with breathtaking views of Roaring Beach Bay in a pristine area of Tasmania offering an enviable lifestyle and the ultimate off-grid experience.Constructed by renowned Plain Architecture, this home is the epitome of elegant simplicity set on over 10 secluded acres of stunning bushland along Tasmania’s iconic coastline. A pathway through native gardens leads you to the main pavilion where the sound of the ocean’s waves accompany your every step. The home’s macrocarpa pine external cladding and Buckland sandstone complement its natural landscape perfectly. You can go for a stroll along the bay—or why not go for a surf in the incredible waves at Roaring Beach. When you return, head to your very own sauna and plunge or relax in the private soaking tub on the deck while you watch the sun go down."

The off-grid residence is conveniently located just a 15-minute drive from local shops and cafes.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and large sliding glass doors wrap around the living areas.

The home is designed for indoor/outdoor living with an expansive covered patio.

The bedrooms are finished from floor to ceiling with with rich wood cladding.

An outdoor soaking tub presents an idyllic setting to savor the nearby ocean and bushland.

