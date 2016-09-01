Des Moines Brownstones are a 'Walker's Paradise' for Young Professionals

The Riverwalk Brownstones in Downtown Des Moines, designed by BSB Design, are a ‘Walkers Paradise’ with a Walk Score of 91 out of 100 according to Walkscore.com . The location also rated as ‘Very Bikeable’ with a Bike Score of 85 because of the mostly flat terrain and excellent bike lanes.

Daily errands from Des Moines’ Riverfront Brownstones do not require a car.

The Riverwalk Brownstones were the second phase of a very successful urban infill project.

Two-story townhomes in 4-unit buildings are designed with flexibility to accommodate everyone from young singles with roommates to empty nesters.

The brownstones feature street level front stoops, rooftop patios with river and skyline views and 2-car attached garages.Rooftop garden space with view of Downtown Des Moines.







Townhome construction is predicted to continue to gain strength as "more first-time homebuyers enter the market and as generational preferences shift to more walkable, medium-density locations."

