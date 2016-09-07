Stories

Open House In Pacifica San Juan: Last Great Coastal Property
Taylor Morrison’s San Juan Capistrano property is one of the “last remaining major coastal residential opportunities in...
BSB Design Architects
Architect Ed Binkley on Contemporary Home Design and the ‘New Modern'
Influenced by brands like IKEA, home shows on HGTV, and the Scandanavian ‘less stuff and more life’ attitude, the clean, simple...
BSB Design Architects
Des Moines Brownstones are a 'Walker's Paradise' for Young Professionals
'Walkability' and ‘sense of community' are among the benefits attracting younger buyers to townhomes in urban neighborhoods, such...
BSB Design Architects