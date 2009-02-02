Rising to the Occasion

Gerard Kitchener is fond of talking about the weather, especially as it pertains to Waratah Bay in southeastern Victoria, Australia. But this isn’t ordinary weather—it boasts the most boisterous elements this rugged coastal region can dish up. Think lashing horizontal rain, frequent bouts of lightning, gale-force winds strong enough to dislocate car doors and blow the dogs over, and hailstones as big as walnuts.



Gerard and his partner Denise spend most weekends on top of an exposed hill in a two-level steel-and-glass tower on stilts, reading newspapers and savoring the fine wines that they’re passionate about. There’s no cowering at ground level for these two. "You would have to be mad to live here," admits Gerard, with a grin.



As far as containers for living in, this one is well prepared to cope with all weather. It’s a triumph, according to Gerard, of design over environment. Something of an inventor, he views Australia’s extreme climate as a hurdle to be overcome—he recently patented a wine-storage system designed especially to battle the tropical humidity and ovenlike heat that Australia can deliver. "This house was a similar exercise. We worked very hard on the design of the wine-storage system—we love our wine so we devised a special condenser to cope with excess humidity. With this house, it was a similar challenge. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves, and how good design can enable you to live well in an extreme climate."



The couple had owned a more conventional holiday shack nearby, but a few years ago they came into enough money to buy some land on the highest point in the neighborhood. Standing on the roof of their car, they imagined the views from their future house—a 360-degree panoramic sweep that would take in the surging ocean on three sides and in the middle, in the distance, a pristine forest.



Serendipity led them to Melbourne architect Daniel Holan, with whom they instantly clicked. "We bought a book on Australian architect Glenn Murcutt for inspiration, and the woman working in the bookshop suggested we contact Daniel if that was the sort of thing we were looking for. It turns out she was an old friend of his," recalls Gerard.



During initial meetings and site visits, Holan sketched a design that featured a sleeping pavilion connected via a spiral staircase to a living and kitchen level. To take in those greatly anticipated views, the house was to be perched on steel legs, above water tanks, a carport, and a laundry. "We told Daniel we wanted a view from every corner of the house, including the bathroom and even the shower," says Denise.



Those views are immediately evident in the light-flooded living area while in the bedrooms, which are enclosed by walls clad externally in corrugated steel, they are merely glimpsed through narrow vertical windows. Solid blinds ensure a good night’s sleep.

