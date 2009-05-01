Subscribe
c
Catherine Franklin
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Tait Modern
When building a second home, most people don’t consider traveling farther than upstate.
c
Catherine Franklin
Black, Red, and Green All Over
A dramatic house in Australia drew its architectural inspiration from Mies van der Rohe but got its color from fresh tomato sauce.
c
Catherine Franklin
Outback Staked House
A few years ago, while working with the indigenous communities of remote Arnhem Land, in Australia’s Northern Territory,...
c
Catherine Franklin
Rising to the Occasion
Gerard Kitchener is fond of talking about the weather, especially as it pertains to Waratah Bay in southeastern Victoria,...
c
Catherine Franklin