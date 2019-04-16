Rising Designer Tamer Nakişçi Sets Up Shop Following a Win at ICFF

Tamer Nakişçi was one of 11 designers to be spotlighted in this year’s ICFF Studio, a scholarship program and competition for emerging talents to take their single best prototype on the industry-wide stage during ICFF. For his presentation, the 32-year-old Turkish designer exhibited the Relax tabletop collection, a 14-piece bone china set with subtle, irregularly undulating edges that form a biomorphic effect when stacked in multiples.