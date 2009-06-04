View Photos
Ripple Chandelier
Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich –
At ICFF last month, jGoodDesign debuted several new products from their collection of hand-blown glass lighting. They showcased a number of beautiful chandeliers and pendants—the hanging styles accentuating the lightness and form of the glass designs.
The Ripple Chandelier, like all jGoodDesigns products, is designed to be customized according to its owner and environment. The basic form, however, is a gently compressed globe with an indentation on one side (the "ripple" in the glass) that plays with light and shadow. A collection of a dozen or more of these simple pendants makes for a dense but soft quality of light and a subtle variation in form. Check out the other ten new designs at jGoodDesign.com.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.