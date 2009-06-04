The Ripple Chandelier, like all jGoodDesigns products, is designed to be customized according to its owner and environment. The basic form, however, is a gently compressed globe with an indentation on one side (the "ripple" in the glass) that plays with light and shadow. A collection of a dozen or more of these simple pendants makes for a dense but soft quality of light and a subtle variation in form. Check out the other ten new designs at jGoodDesign.com.