View Photos

Ring Around the Lounger

By Sarah Rich
While the papa-san chair adds little to an interior besides nostalgic references to college crashpads, it's still a comfortable place to curl up. Designer Camilla Hounsell Halvorsen, a recent graduate of the Oslo National Academy of Arts, made a chair that turns the tiltable bowl-shape of the papa-san style into something worthy of a well-considered room.

The Drops Chair is a reused inner tube wrapped in recycled upholstery strips, modeled on the process of making pom-poms with yarn. The mummified rubber ring is not attached to its four-legged base so it can be adjusted to suit the user's position. Halvorsen keeps a sparse blog tracking her work, and one of her other designs—a bowl made from a lampshade wrapped in yarn—can be found at etsy.

