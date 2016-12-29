Revolve By Talia Mukmel

Designer Talia Mukmel creates organic contemporary objects that balance the artisanal look of handcrafted items with innovative manufacturing techniques. Her latest work, the Revolve collection of water bottles commissioned by Miami-based Aybar Gallery , perfectly illustrates this approach. Inspired by ancient earthenware, the bottles replicate the attributes of old handmade objects, including their warm earth tones and intricate patterns, but they nevertheless have a modern appearance.

Made from bio-plastic using experimental methods, these contemporary artifacts beautifully convey the concept of the Revolve collection while also straddling the line between art and utilitarian objects. Past and present, organic and artificial, artisan skill and state-of-the-art techniques. They all combine in a balanced blend of contrasts, exhibiting Mukmel’s creative vision at the same time. Art and design lovers can buy the numbered and signed limited edition water bottles directly from the gallery, or visit the designer's website to explore her previous collections.