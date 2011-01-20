View Photos
Revisioning Camera Lenses
By Leah King –
I’ve developed into a true shutterbug, a camera geek who doesn’t leave home without one. Obsessed with vintage cameras, camera lenses, and taking photos—that's me in a nutshell. It's not just the functionality of a camera that appeals to me, but its various forms as well.
What if camera geeks of all stripes could display more than just a sharp eye? How about a sleek, one-of-a-kind, modern bracelet fashioned out of a recycled camera lens? Craig Arnold, an Australian photographer, did just that. He re-conceptualizes and reuses discarded camera lenses, crafting them into beautifully designed bracelets.
Craig's designs can be purchased at oyemodern.com.