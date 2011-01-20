Revisioning Camera Lenses

I’ve developed into a true shutterbug, a camera geek who doesn’t leave home without one. Obsessed with vintage cameras, camera lenses, and taking photos—that's me in a nutshell. It's not just the functionality of a camera that appeals to me, but its various forms as well.

What if camera geeks of all stripes could display more than just a sharp eye? How about a sleek, one-of-a-kind, modern bracelet fashioned out of a recycled camera lens? Craig Arnold, an Australian photographer, did just that. He re-conceptualizes and reuses discarded camera lenses, crafting them into beautifully designed bracelets. Craig Arnold's upcycled "Aperture Cuff" can be purchased at oyemodern.com. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample An old camera lens is upcycled into a fashionable cuff. Craig's designs can be purchased at oyemodern.com.