Return to Render

Architectural illustrator Carlos Diniz (1928–2001) is one of those characters in the history of modernism who ends up filed away in the archives as styles and technologies change. But without him and his immense talent, some of the most iconic buildings and developments of the movement might never have gotten off the drawing boards. For more than three decades, Diniz’s pen propelled the spread of mid-century design. One of the top renderers of his generation, he was the go-to illustrator in Southern California from the late 1950s until the early 1990s, and his influential hand-drawn perspectives were commissioned by some of the preeminent architects and real estate firms of the time.



Born in 1928 in Phoenix, Arizona, Diniz trained in industrial design and architecture at the Art Center College of Design, then located in Los Angeles, California. After school, he first worked as a designer in the large architecture and planning firm of Victor Gruen Associates. But as he found his footing in graphic presentation, he left to open his own rendering studio in the late 1950s. At Gruen’s office, he met Frank Gehry, who would later become part of a client roster of architects that included Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Craig Ellwood; Cesar Pelli; and others.



The renderer’s job went beyond mocking-up the project; Diniz had to draw all parties into a shared reality. "He’d visualize the buildings as people would use them," says gallerist Edward Cella of Diniz’s signature "entourage" illustrations. Diniz’s ink renderings and screenprints of buildings such as Minoru Yamasaki’s Century Plaza Hotel and World Trade Center represented three-dimensional spaces staged with contemporary furniture and filled with people. His visualizations won over developers, corporate boards, banks, insurance companies, and community review panels. With perspectives, slide presentations, and brochures, his Los Angeles–based studio, Carlos Diniz Associates, could transform a sterile stack of blueprints into a world brimming with activity. "Diniz always chose decorative objects and fashions of the day that created an affluent sense of the future," says Cella. "He created optimism through the details."



Diniz passed away in 2001, but a decade later there’s a groundswell of interest in his work. Edward Cella Art+Architecture gallery represents the Diniz family archive and in 2008 exhibited Visualizing a New Los Angeles: Architectural Renderings of Carlos Diniz, 1962–1992. The show featured a treasure trove of screenprints found stacked in the defunct Los Angeles offices of commercial screen printer Art Krebs. This past fall the Los Angeles County Museum of Art celebrated the illustrator’s contributions by including his work in California Design, 1930–1965: "Living in a Modern Way." His hand-drawn optimism lives on.