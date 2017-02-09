Subscribe
Mimi Zeiger
Stories
How a Bungalow Went from Bland to Brilliant
When artists Ramona Trent and Anthony Pearson teamed up with architects Escher GuneWardena for a full-scale renovation, they...
m
Mimi Zeiger
A Craftsman-Style Bungalow is Turned Inside Out
A gut renovation and a landscaping makeover help a couple reconnect with the outdoors.
m
Mimi Zeiger
Return to Render
Carlos Diniz’s astounding hand-done renderings, illustrations, and screen-prints helped to push more than just a handful of...
m
Mimi Zeiger
Almost Perfect
Inspired by tansu chests and raw materials that show patina, a pair of Sydney-based architects renovated their own home—slowly.
m
Mimi Zeiger
Communal Living on a Budget in Brooklyn
The Miner and a Major is an experiment in communal living and fantastical form.
m
Mimi Zeiger
In the Loop
Adrian Jones lived in his top-floor loft in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood for nine years before renovating.
m
Mimi Zeiger