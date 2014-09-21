Retooling Manufacturing in Detroit

Lead by four University of Michigan faculty as principal investigators—Heidi Beebe, Seth Ellis, John Marshall, and Julia McMorrough—a research team that included students and historians interviewed 47 businesses in Detroit and the surrounding metropolitan area. A grant from Alan and Cynthia Berkshire at Taubman College at the University of Michigan made the project possible.

The Re: Tool-Kit for Detroit study sought to create an honest assessment present-day manufacturing in the city and metropolitan area.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"By mapping the fabrication landscape of the city, and packaging the research in a way that is accessible to designers, and students of art, architecture and design who may not be fabricators, the research seeks to create new opportunities for the under-utilized fabrication capacity that already exists in Detroit and to encourage new collaborations between university and city, design and fabrication," Beebe stated in a paper presented at the 2013 Architectural Research Conference held in Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more, we sent a few questions to John Marshall, director of the new Integrative Design graduate program at the University of Michigan, who contributed to the study. How did Re: Tool-Kit for Detroit come about and what did you hope to accomplish with it? I was approached by Heidi Beebe, a colleague at Taubman College. She had been looking for "a fabrication person" that wasn't an architect and several people had suggested me. Heidi was new to the area from Portland, Oregon, and wanted to discover if the often-heard view that "you could get anything made in Detroit" was true. My impression was that it was easier to get something manufactured in China than in Detroit—there is an entire industry whose business model is to help you to do that. I teach design students at the University of Michigan and I wanted to see if there was a way to connect them with local manufacturers after graduation to see if they could make staying in the region more attractive. Also, I was interested in the similarities and differences between Glasgow [where Marshall attended the Glasgow School of Art] and Detroit. In a way, Detroit's post-WWII success was at the expense of Glasgow's heavy manufacturing. This is all wrapped up in the shift from the British Empire to the United States as superpowers and in the transition from steam to the internal combustion engine. Glasgow had experienced steady decline through the 1940s to the late 1980s in ways that are not dissimilar to Detroit's. Things began to turn around in 1988 with the Glasgow Garden Festival and European Capital of Culture in 1990, but the process would take 20 years and still would not reach into all neighborhoods of the city. As I said, I saw similarities and wanted to have a closer look. It's too easy to think that Detroit is unique, a couple of generations from now, Shenzhen or Bangalore will be experiencing the same thing—so long as we persist with the current model of production.

Re: Tool-Kit found that a marked shift in the city's manufacturing landscape occurred in 1980. In years prior, production centered around industrial fabrication whereas the following decades saw an increase in artisanal and bespoke work.

What are the most important lessons to be gleaned from the study? There are over 400 manufacturing businesses within the City of Detroit. That's incredible. Some of them are operating at as low as 20-percent capacity and when they finally close their doors that knowledge will be lost, simply gone. As an outsider, you can look at a facility and say, "You have all this knowledge, skill and equipment—can't you make something else?" But most often the response was, "What do you mean? We make these, for Automaker X." I was shocked by how focused on one industry or component some businesses were. Others are doing just fine. On the ultra high tech end, aerospace and bio-medical contracts are most sought after. Of the 50 or so businesses we interviewed, when we listed them all there was a clear split in 1980. Everything before this date was focused on industrial work and mass production. After 1980 all the businesses we spoke to were more focused on artisanal or bespoke work. Although our selection method was not scientific, this shift is striking and definitive. Perhaps this indicates the roots of what is called the maker movement go much deeper than the current hype cycle would indicate. What did you find to be most interesting about the the study? Almost everyone we spoke to indicated that their preferred method of communication is word of mouth. The Detroit economy is founded on reputation, endorsement, and trust. It is not a networked, globalized, 21st-century model as you would expect it. This is the first thing anyone thinking of relocating to the city needs to understand. Eye contact, handshakes, and investment of time have value here.

The Re: Tool-Kit book features easy-to-digest snapshots of the 47 fabricators surveyed in the study.