Retail's Details

82 Franklin Street

Manhattan 10013

212-343-7979



Come for the eye candy, stick around for the knowledge; come back again for more of both. This Tribeca gallery shows work from a growing stable of designers, including Hugo França and Jeff Zimmerman, and produces compelling catalogs to complement many of those featured.



2. Moss

150 Greene Street

Manhattan 10012

212-204-7100



Anchoring SoHo’s stylish Greene Street since 1994, Murray Moss’s eponymous shop and gallery is home not just to works from today’s big names in design, like Hella Jongerius and the Campana brothers, but also rotating exhibitions presented like a high-end curiosity shop.



3. Kiosk

95 Spring Street, 2nd floor Manhattan 10012

212-226-8601



Climb the graffiti-lined steps to Kiosk’s second-floor retail space to explore curios collected from the owners’ travels around the world.



4. Matter

405 Broome Street

Manhattan 10013

212-343-2600



Weekly purchases from Matter might break the bank, but a trip to the SoHo showroom is well worth your while, if only to admire all the smokin’ hot, spankin’ new objets d’esprit.



5. Maryam Nassir Zadeh

123 Norfolk Street

Manhattan 10002

212-673-6405



In-the-know locals swear by this Lower East Side boutique that features carefully selected designer duds and a small array of paper goods and homewares.

6. MoMA Design Store

44 West 53rd Street

Manhattan 10103

212-767-1050



Just another museum gift shop? Understatement of the year. The MoMA Design Store’s vast collection is an attraction in itself, with goods that run the gamut from iconic to ironic.



7. Museum of Arts and Design

2 Columbus Circle

Manhattan 10019

212-299-7700



MAD’s emphasis on contemporary artists and the sensory experience of museumgoing unite to make for a shop that matches the exhibitions on display.



8. Fair Folks and a Goat

7 East 88th Street,

buzzer #0006

Manhattan 10128

646-596-8354



Make an appointment to visit this hidden gem (just around the corner from the Guggenheim) to check out the latest from independent designers. Head online for upcoming events, panels, and exhibitions.

9. Lerival

551 West 21st Street

4th floor Manhattan 10011

646-454-1522



Architects who double as designers display their wares at Lerival, which specializes in furniture, seating, and storage.



10. Fishs Eddy

889 Broadway

Manhattan 10003

877-347-4733



Welcome to a veritable wonderland of glass and serveware—–tumblers, dishes, bowls, and platters in colors and patterns to suit any kitchen.

11. Conran Shop

888 Broadway

Manhattan 10003

866-755-9079



Sir Terence’s ode to modern design is a bright one-stop shop for essentials large and small, from Nepali rugs to Nelson clocks.



12. ABC Carpet & Home

888 & 881 Broadway

Manhattan 10003

212-473-3000



Passersby are regularly wowed by ABC’s elaborate window displays. The landmark offers one of the most expansive places to find earthy modern design.



13. Brook Farm

75 South 6th Street

Brooklyn 11211



In addition to homey, honest goods from around the globe—–think natural woods, soft cottons, and one-of-a-kind glassware—–Brook Farm also carries Tourne, their own line of ceramics.



14. Sprout Home

44 Grand Street

Brooklyn 11211

718-388-4440



Sprout Home specializes in greenery and growing accoutrements, but the boutique also stocks a wide range of accessories for every room of your house, no soil required.



15. Whisk

231 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn 11211

718-218-7230



Williamsburg’s culinary aficionados have a well-stocked resource in Whisk, which carries just about every kitchen extravagance and essential.



16. A&G Merch

111 North 6th Street

Brooklyn 11211

718-388-1779



In a faintly folksy storefront, A&G stocks supplies ranging from sofas to storage to greeting cards.



17. Artists & Fleas

70 North 7th Street

Brooklyn 11211

917-301-5765



For those who like their shopping a little less showroom and a little more swap meet, this weekend Williamsburg market offers a chance to buy direct from the independent designers making the products.

18. The Future Perfect

115 North 6th Street

Brooklyn 11211

718-599-6278



David Alhadeff’s outpost for outré objects has expanded beyond its Brooklyn roots to source work from an international who’s who of designers, from Autoban to Rich Brilliant Willing to Tord Boontje, even opening a new location in Manhattan on Great Jones Street.



19. Scandinavian House

167 North 9th Street

Brooklyn 11211

917-501-9190



Design House Stockholm. Normann Copenhagen. Iittala. Tonfisk. Pop in for the most attractive selection of Nordic goods this side of the Swedish Bikini Team!

20. powerHouse Books

37 Main Street

Brooklyn 11201

212-604-9074



This independent publisher boasts a massive retail "arena" in the Dumbo neighborhood and hosts exhibitions, performances, and public events throughout the year. 21. Prague Kolektiv

68 Jay Street, Suite 201 Brooklyn 11201

917-710-1047 Czech mid-century gets its due in this Dumbo warehouse, stocked with unique and oft-overlooked Eastern European design items sourced directly from Prague and elsewhere in the Czech Republic.

22. RePOP

68 Washington Avenue Brooklyn 11205

718-260-8032



Vintage aficionados have a friend in RePOP, where an assortment of Bertoia chairs, Heywood-Wakefield tables, and well-loved dollhouses all make themselves right at home.



23. Saipua

147 Van Dyke Street

Brooklyn 11231

718-624-2929



Occupying a small nook in Brooklyn, this boutique was built with reclaimed siding from a former Shaker barn, and specializes in selling handmade soaps and flower arrangements within its wooden walls.



24. Trailer Park

77 Sterling Place

Brooklyn 11217

718-623-2170



Perhaps the only Park Slope shop that focuses on sturdy, stunning, Amish-made furniture (from upcycled barnwood, natch), the shop also facilitates custom craftsman orders and offers vintage finds.