Retail's Details

82 Franklin Street
Manhattan 10013
212-343-7979
Come for the eye candy, stick around for the knowledge; come back again for more of both. This Tribeca gallery shows work from a growing stable of designers, including Hugo França and Jeff Zimmerman, and produces compelling catalogs to complement many of those featured.
2. Moss
150 Greene Street
Manhattan 10012
212-204-7100
Anchoring SoHo’s stylish Greene Street since 1994, Murray Moss’s eponymous shop and gallery is home not just to works from today’s big names in design, like Hella Jongerius and the Campana brothers, but also rotating exhibitions presented like a high-end curiosity shop.
3. Kiosk
95 Spring Street, 2nd floor Manhattan 10012
212-226-8601
Climb the graffiti-lined steps to Kiosk’s second-floor retail space to explore curios collected from the owners’ travels around the world.
4. Matter
405 Broome Street
Manhattan 10013
212-343-2600
Weekly purchases from Matter might break the bank, but a trip to the SoHo showroom is well worth your while, if only to admire all the smokin’ hot, spankin’ new objets d’esprit.
5. Maryam Nassir Zadeh
123 Norfolk Street
Manhattan 10002
212-673-6405
In-the-know locals swear by this Lower East Side boutique that features carefully selected designer duds and a small array of paper goods and homewares.
6. MoMA Design Store
44 West 53rd Street
Manhattan 10103
212-767-1050
Just another museum gift shop? Understatement of the year. The MoMA Design Store’s vast collection is an attraction in itself, with goods that run the gamut from iconic to ironic.
7. Museum of Arts and Design
2 Columbus Circle
Manhattan 10019
212-299-7700
MAD’s emphasis on contemporary artists and the sensory experience of museumgoing unite to make for a shop that matches the exhibitions on display.
8. Fair Folks and a Goat
7 East 88th Street,
buzzer #0006
Manhattan 10128
646-596-8354
Make an appointment to visit this hidden gem (just around the corner from the Guggenheim) to check out the latest from independent designers. Head online for upcoming events, panels, and exhibitions.
9. Lerival
551 West 21st Street
4th floor Manhattan 10011
646-454-1522
Architects who double as designers display their wares at Lerival, which specializes in furniture, seating, and storage.
10. Fishs Eddy
889 Broadway
Manhattan 10003
877-347-4733
Welcome to a veritable wonderland of glass and serveware—–tumblers, dishes, bowls, and platters in colors and patterns to suit any kitchen.
11. Conran Shop
888 Broadway
Manhattan 10003
866-755-9079
Sir Terence’s ode to modern design is a bright one-stop shop for essentials large and small, from Nepali rugs to Nelson clocks.
12. ABC Carpet & Home
888 & 881 Broadway
Manhattan 10003
212-473-3000
Passersby are regularly wowed by ABC’s elaborate window displays. The landmark offers one of the most expansive places to find earthy modern design.
13. Brook Farm
75 South 6th Street
Brooklyn 11211
In addition to homey, honest goods from around the globe—–think natural woods, soft cottons, and one-of-a-kind glassware—–Brook Farm also carries Tourne, their own line of ceramics.
14. Sprout Home
44 Grand Street
Brooklyn 11211
718-388-4440
Sprout Home specializes in greenery and growing accoutrements, but the boutique also stocks a wide range of accessories for every room of your house, no soil required.
15. Whisk
231 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn 11211
718-218-7230
Williamsburg’s culinary aficionados have a well-stocked resource in Whisk, which carries just about every kitchen extravagance and essential.
16. A&G Merch
111 North 6th Street
Brooklyn 11211
718-388-1779
In a faintly folksy storefront, A&G stocks supplies ranging from sofas to storage to greeting cards.
17. Artists & Fleas
70 North 7th Street
Brooklyn 11211
917-301-5765
For those who like their shopping a little less showroom and a little more swap meet, this weekend Williamsburg market offers a chance to buy direct from the independent designers making the products.
18. The Future Perfect
115 North 6th Street
Brooklyn 11211
718-599-6278
David Alhadeff’s outpost for outré objects has expanded beyond its Brooklyn roots to source work from an international who’s who of designers, from Autoban to Rich Brilliant Willing to Tord Boontje, even opening a new location in Manhattan on Great Jones Street.
19. Scandinavian House
167 North 9th Street
Brooklyn 11211
917-501-9190
Design House Stockholm. Normann Copenhagen. Iittala. Tonfisk. Pop in for the most attractive selection of Nordic goods this side of the Swedish Bikini Team!
20. powerHouse Books
37 Main Street
Brooklyn 11201
212-604-9074
This independent publisher boasts a massive retail "arena" in the Dumbo neighborhood and hosts exhibitions, performances, and public events throughout the year.
21. Prague Kolektiv
68 Jay Street, Suite 201 Brooklyn 11201
917-710-1047
Czech mid-century gets its due in this Dumbo warehouse, stocked with unique and oft-overlooked Eastern European design items sourced directly from Prague and elsewhere in the Czech Republic.
22. RePOP
68 Washington Avenue Brooklyn 11205
718-260-8032
Vintage aficionados have a friend in RePOP, where an assortment of Bertoia chairs, Heywood-Wakefield tables, and well-loved dollhouses all make themselves right at home.
23. Saipua
147 Van Dyke Street
Brooklyn 11231
718-624-2929
Occupying a small nook in Brooklyn, this boutique was built with reclaimed siding from a former Shaker barn, and specializes in selling handmade soaps and flower arrangements within its wooden walls.
24. Trailer Park
77 Sterling Place
Brooklyn 11217
718-623-2170
Perhaps the only Park Slope shop that focuses on sturdy, stunning, Amish-made furniture (from upcycled barnwood, natch), the shop also facilitates custom craftsman orders and offers vintage finds.
