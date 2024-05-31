SubscribeSign In
Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon FlatView 10 Photos

Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat

Apparatus Architects covered the walls and floors of the sprawling ’80s apartment with sparkling glass mosaic pieces.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Price: €1,790,000 (approximately $1,940,539 USD)

Renovation Architect: Apparatus Architects

Year Built: 1982

Footprint: 2,475 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Recently renovated by architect-owners, Apparatus Architects, Suspended Garden evokes modernist charm and integrates impeccable craftsmanship, elegance, and midcentury aesthetics. The kitchen features an illuminated marble countertop, offering views of the Palácio da Pena and neighboring residential towers through the full-width windows. Balconies naturally extend from the multiple social rooms on the east side of the apartment, providing glimpses of the Tejo River and the vibrant life of Belém. Colored glass mosaic tiles on the floor and accent walls and Venetian stucco throughout add texture and help distinguish the living areas and reflect the streaming sunlight. The east bedroom includes a freestanding bathtub and a thoughtfully partitioned bathroom."

The renovated apartment sits in a well-preserved residential tower in Lisbon’s Restelo neighborhood.

The renovated apartment sits in a well-preserved residential tower in Lisbon’s Restelo neighborhood.

Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat - Photo 2 of 10 -
A cozy breakfast nook is nestled in the partition wall separating the kitchen and living room.

A cozy breakfast nook is nestled in the partition wall separating the kitchen and living room.

Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat - Photo 4 of 10 -
Large glass doors extend the living room to the adjacent terrace overlooking the city.

Large glass doors extend the living room to the adjacent terrace overlooking the city.

Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat - Photo 6 of 10 -
Glass mosaic tile flooring runs from the living areas through the bedrooms.

Glass mosaic tile flooring runs from the living areas through the bedrooms.

Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat - Photo 8 of 10 -
The primary bedroom features an en suite bath with a standalone tub.

The primary bedroom features an en suite bath with a standalone tub.

Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat - Photo 10 of 10 -

Suspended Garden is currently listed for €1,790,000 (approximately $1,940,539 USD) by Miguel Blanc of Fantastic Frank Real Estate.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.