Tile Fanatics Will Love This €1.8M Lisbon Flat

Year Built: 1982

Footprint: 2,475 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Recently renovated by architect-owners, Apparatus Architects, Suspended Garden evokes modernist charm and integrates impeccable craftsmanship, elegance, and midcentury aesthetics. The kitchen features an illuminated marble countertop, offering views of the Palácio da Pena and neighboring residential towers through the full-width windows. Balconies naturally extend from the multiple social rooms on the east side of the apartment, providing glimpses of the Tejo River and the vibrant life of Belém. Colored glass mosaic tiles on the floor and accent walls and Venetian stucco throughout add texture and help distinguish the living areas and reflect the streaming sunlight. The east bedroom includes a freestanding bathtub and a thoughtfully partitioned bathroom."