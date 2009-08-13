Rent an Architectural Masterpiece

Living Architecture's first five rental homes, all being built in the UK, were designed by notable firms MVRDV , Jarmund/Vigsnæs Architects (who we profiled in our June 2009 issue), Peter Zumthor, NORD Architecture , and the British duo Hopkins . While the homes are depicted on the company website only as renderings, they are presumably underway, as rentals are scheduled to begin in 2010.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The Living Architecture team boasts and impressive collective resume, with development and architectural projects that have garnered international acclaim. To their own professional experience they add an advisory board that includes Tom Bloxham of Urban Splash, Swiss ambassador to the UK Alexis Lautenberg, and Alain de Botton, who is best known for his book The Architecture of Happiness. With this powerhouse of Europe's architectural cutting edge, the collection of rental properties is sure to attract visitors from all over the world. How much it will cost to experience such grand (and brand new) accommodations is anyone's guess, but surely there are architecture enthusiasts out there for whom this kind of offering is the chance of a lifetime.

Pictured, from left to right: Balancing Barn by MVRDV and In-Between House by JArmund/Vigsnæs.