Remember When TVs Looked Like This?
Remember When TVs Looked Like This?

By Allie Weiss
The aesthetic appeal of personal electronics has long fueled consumer interest. A new industrial design book celebrates devices that broke the mold.

As electronics became increasingly integrated into the modern household, the design of devices became more important than before. These items were celebrated for their appearance, as plastic, sometimes brightly colored, became a standard material. Philanthropist George R. Kravis II collected modern consumer products throughout his career as a radio broadcasting executive. He has since expanded his trove into an extensive selection of industrial design, the highlights of which are presented in 100 Designs for a Modern World (Skira Rizzoli). Introduced by historian Penny Sparke, the book provides a visual timeline of many of the most significant—and delightful—unions of technology and design from the past century. 

