Registration Now Open for Dwell on Design 2013

Dwell on Design, June 21-23, 2013 is America's largest modern design event, attracting more than 30,000 attendees during Dwell Design Week in Los Angeles, CA (June 14-23, 2013). The event, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and produced by Dwell Media, showcases new design ideas, products, and services in conjunction with world-class design speakers, continuing education units, exhibitions, experience centers, design and art installations, home tours, and much more. Come join us for the most interactive, dynamic design event in the country!

More than 400 national and international exhibitors across all home design categories are scheduled to participate this year, with more than 200 design leaders presenting, including distinguished keynote speaker Michael Graves.

Participating organizations include the Getty Conservation Institute, MOCA, A+D Museum, Hammer Museum, & Architecture for Humanity.

We are also pleased to note that Dwell on Design’s Industry Partner this year is The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). The Presenting Auto sponsor is The Lincoln Motor Company, and the Presenting Home Design Partner is JCP.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Dwell on Design. 1-, 2- and 3-day passes are available. Early pricing lasts through March 31st, so pick up your tickets now!