Red Hook Is for Bicycle Lovers

The winning design was submitted by Jonathan Rule, a recent graduate of the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, who works with the office of Morcillo + Pallares Arquitectos in Murcia, Spain.



All of the finalists added more mileage to Red Hook's current paltry 2 miles of bike lanes (out of 15 miles of paved road). But what sets Rule's winning entry apart (in addition to the better-than-average renderings) is his inclusion of a "bike loft" inside the local elevated subway station. This dedicated area for bikers recognizes that bike commuters, unlike park-and-riders, have unique needs: included are showers and lockers, a bike-repair shop, and indoor areas to lock up their bikes, away from rain, snow, and potential thieves. But more importantly, Rule's design acknowledges that bicyclists have a unique culture, too. Ideally, the bike loft would become a place where bicyclists can see and feel their critical mass, and encurage others to see them as something more than an afterthought to urban planning.



