Reconstruction of A Townhouse by idA

Reconstruction of A Townhouse is a minimal townhouse located in Zurich, Germany, designed by idA. The building is a commercial and residential complex built in 1893. The building has six apartments, an art gallery on the ground floor, and motorcycle workshop in the basement. The dwellings were fully refurbished, changing orientation on the floor plan in order to maximize natural lighting to the more popular spaces. A new infrastructure utilizing a box with the bathroom and kitchen was added and splits the loft like room in entrance, living and dining area.







