Reburbia Voting Begins Today!
The selected finalists range from practical to fantastical—sci-fi scenarios interspersed with ideas that could be implemented today. We've got McMansion mods, sprawl repair kits, second lives for swimming pools and more. Check out all twenty and cast your vote today!
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
While all of you make your decisions for the Reader's Choice award, our distinguished panel of judges will be reviewing the top 20 as well, working to select one Grand Prize winner to receive $1000 cash. The Reader's Choice winner, Grand Prize winner, and two runners-up will be featured in Dwell's December 2009/January 2010 issue, as well as on the Dwell, Inhabitat, and Reburbia websites. While you're scanning the finalists, be sure to check out the noteworthy entries that didn't make the final cut, but warrant a glance nonetheless.
Image: T-Trees Social Housing Proposal