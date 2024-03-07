This Family’s Country Home in Massachusetts Has a Wall Lined With Window Nooks

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.



Project Details:

Location: Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Architect: Kinneymorrow Architecture / @kinneymorrowarchitecture

Photographer: Luis Ayala

From the Architect: "Perched upon a rocky hill overlooking a small farm in the Berkshires, the house observes the surrounding countryside cycle through the seasons. The simple form is reminiscent of vernacular houses, barns, and covered bridges in rural New England. Apertures in the Cor-Ten skin along the west façade correspond to the program within, framing views from the living, dining, and kitchen as well as screen porches at either end. The bedrooms are lined up to the east for morning sun. Lofts above the main floor offer guest spaces while a cast concrete base holds a mudroom, art studio, mechanical room, and covered parking. The owners, Emily and Jeremy, their two children, two dogs, several cats, chickens, and horses call the farm home. In addition to building the house, Jeremy harvested most of the wood finishes from the forest around the house."