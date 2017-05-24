Ready for a design vacation?

Desert beauty It takes an adventurous spirit to coexist with the stark extremes of the desert. This property designed by German architect Peter Strzebniok - Desert Gold in Death Valley, California - is as mythical and mind-blowing in its vast, austere beauty as this house is vibrant and lively. We love the dramatic modular silhouette against the landscape and the bright, cheerful interiors that invite the horizon in.

Wide open spaces The owners of this striking Wooden Lodge in Brittany were inspired by their travels in Bali, Australia and Japan, as well as by the simple lines of Scandinavian architecture. An elegant barn-like space with strong lines and clean, open spaces, this home (designed by David Juet) is a great location for a family holiday.

At one with nature

Set in striking harmony within its awe-inspiring landscape, the award-winning Pigeon Bay in Canterbury, New Zealand (designed by architect Andrew Patterson), is exquisitely composed, with natural materials and innovative modern design principles. We love its timeless beauty.

On the waterfront

The Traunsee Lake Lofts in Austria feature calm and understated Scandinavian design by Lakonis Architekten, with walls of glass that capture the breathtaking beauty all around.

Bringing the outside in

The elemental quality and clean stark architectural lines of these two structures, Aavego in Nordjylland, Denmark (designed by architect Soren Sarup), compliment the windswept landscape perfectly. Dramatic day or night, the bright interiors and modern silhouettes create a harmonious relationship between environment and great design.

A bespoke beach house

We were impressed by the composition and creativity of the award-winning Galician Modern in Spain, designed by architect Inaki Leite. Incorporating authentic local character, and thoughtfully crafted with respect for the environment, the striking architectural geometry, raw materials and bespoke interiors are masterfully designed.

Dramatic beach living

With soaring open interiors, sleek contemporary style and an innovative indoor-outdoor layout, the Neskowin Beach House in Oregon was thoughtfully designed, with stylish simplicity, by Cornell Anderson.

Urban escapism A stunning example of great vintage renovation and use of space, the Torino Penthouse in Turin, Italy, is all light, height and neutral colors. The overall effect is an elegant, utilitarian and design-centric renewal.