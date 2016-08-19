Subscribe
See All
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Breathtaking Views
Kick back, relax, and soak in the views of these stellar homes from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this week.
Samantha Daly
A Minimalist Gem On The Isle of Skye
Views From Inside And...
BoutiqueHomes
10 Houses That Tell Us Black is Back
Discreet and unassuming but never the wallflower, black houses are the tall, dark, and handsome strangers of architecture.
BoutiqueHomes
A Portuguese village reimagined as an architectural hotel by Eduardo Souto de Moura
This massive 19th-century estate in the Alentejo was reborn under the watchful eye of the original family, with the vision of...
BoutiqueHomes
Ready for a design vacation?
If you're planning a break, don't (ever) compromise on style. Stay in a vacation rental that lives up to your design standards.
BoutiqueHomes
10 of the Best Architectural Homes You Can Actually Stay In
It’s easy to spend hours gazing at images of architectural dream homes, thinking “what if…?” But what if you could actually stay...
BoutiqueHomes