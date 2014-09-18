Raydoor Brings Art to Sliding Door Systems

Raydoor, a New York City–based sliding doors manufacturer, is collaborating with a local street artist, George "SEN-One" Morillo, for a unique installation at Dwell on Design New York layering graffiti onto the company’s sleek architectural door systems. Come check it out in person at 82Mercer in SoHo from October 9-11 [REGISTER HERE], and read on for more details about the company.

For a multi-unit condo development in Manhattan by Keppler Architecture, Raydoor installed a combination of Sliding Stacking Parallel (SSPA) and Sliding Stacking Parallel/Pivot (SSPA/PV) doors with frames in Rift White Oak and Opal Frosted glass. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Founder Luke Siegel was born and raised in New York City, which is after four decades still his home. He traces his lifetime love of art and design back to playing with Legos and constructing hybrid objects out of found things. After a shared focus on business and design he graduated from NYU’s Gallatin School and with some friends founded a design collective that eventually conspired on creative projects for the likes of Levis and Coca Cola. During that time he experimented in furniture making and installations for private clients and businesses. One of these, provoked by a privacy screen he installed in the window of the storefront studio, constructed out of two plywood panels and a frosted shower curtain inspired by artist Robert Irwin, led to a commission for a more sophisticated sliding door version.

Raydoor founder Luke Siegel, pictured in the Keppler Architecture multi-unit development. Siegel, who was born and raised in New York City, touts Raydoor’s belief that modern design can be warm, and that interior division has not only to define a space, but also inspire the people living in it.

That end product—fashioned out of a lightweight acrylic and named "Raydoor" for the ray of light that was cast along its edge whenever light would hit the face of the panel—helped launch the company in 2000. In 2009, Raydoor was awarded its first patent for its Interior Space Dividing System. In 2013, Raydoor experienced record sales. What started in a studio apartment has now expanded to an office and showroom on 29th and Sixth Avenue with a new manufacturing facility in Deer Park Long Island.

After 15 years devoted to building Raydoor, the company launched a hallmark product: single-sized, easy to install, and inspired by the most classic and utilitarian door in American architecture—the barn door. The lightweight, one-size-fits-all BarnDoor sports a single cross-brace construction serving as handle and infused with the urban vibrancy of colors like construction orange, NYPD blue, and Taxicab yellow. The BarnDoor exemplifies Raydoor’s belief and that of its founder that modern design can be warm, and that interior division has not only to define a space, but also inspire the people living in it.

Luke Siegel and Lana Abraham-Murawski, another Raydoor employee who trained as an artist, are collaborating with local street artist George "SEN-One" Morillo on a unique installation at Dwell on Design New York, layering graffiti onto the company’s sleek architectural door systems.