Rapson Rockers: A Classic is Reborn

Rapson Inc. next joined forces with YLiving to reintroduce Rapson’s Greenbelt line of chair designs. And YLiving commissioned a limited edition version of the Rapid Rocker, available in a 1965 Verner Panton fabric and a black laminated American maple frame. Most recently, new outdoor versions of the Greenbelt line made with recycled plastic were created by Loll Designs and unveiled last week at ICFF. All designs are currently available for purchase through YLiving.



Best known as an architect, Ralph Rapson studied under Eliel Saarinen at the University of Michigan’s school of architecture, and alongside Charles Eames and Harry Bertoia at Cranbrook Academy of Art. In 1950, Rapson and his wife opened a store in Boston, one of the few places on the East Coast where modern architects and designers could sell their products. Upon Rapson’s retirement and death, his son, Toby, who was also his father’s business partner at Rapson Architects, decided to resurrect the vast archive of furniture designs. There are hundreds more unrealized designs that Rapson Inc. is considering putting into production in the future.



