Rådmansgatan 70 by Annaleena Leino

Rådmansgatan 70 is a minimal space located in Stockholm, Sweden, designed by Annaleena Leino.
The renovation is of an apartment that was built in 1957 by Paul Hedqvist. Large windows are fitted on both ends of the apartment, allowing the entire home to fill with light during the day. The kitchen was custom built using veneered doors made of Spanish cedar. The bedrooms face a quiet courtyard and are connected by an inner hall that can advantageously be used as a spacious dressing room.
