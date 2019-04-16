Quirky 1970s House in the English Countryside Showcases an Amazing Modern Furniture Collection
Dwell Magazine + Home Tours

Quirky 1970s House in the English Countryside Showcases an Amazing Modern Furniture Collection

Add to
Like
Share
By Iain Aitch / Photos by Christopher Sturman
A British design pioneer transforms a 1970s bachelor pad an hour outside London into a stylish furniture laboratory.

"I’d always wanted a carport," Sheridan Coakley says as he pulls his Jeep into his automobile shelter, outside Lawrence House, his Hampshire home.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.