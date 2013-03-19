Q&A with Typeface Designer Matthew Carter

The recipient of a MacArthur Genius grant, Carter's iconic typefaces include Verdana and Georgia. Today he lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but we spoke with him in Cape Town, South Africa, where he was a speaker at Design Indaba.

You said this morning that influence doesn't always come in pure form. Can you talk about how you refill the creative well? I wish there was a formula. I wish I could say, Okay, I’m going to an exhibition, I’m going to walk out with a great idea. It doesn't work that way for me at all. I once heard Chuck Close interviewed on television. He said, Inspiration is for amateurs. What artists do is they show up, they put in the time, and they do the work. And I think that's even more true for designers, or at least my kind of design, than for artists. I'm not someone who sits around waiting for light bulbs to go on above my head. So you go places like cemeteries, not for inspiration, but because of curiosity? I am endlessly curious. I always carry a camera. New England gravestones are so amazing because for a long time they were not influenced by typography. You can look at these late 17th, early 18th, century gravestones and have no idea where the lettering comes from. But it certainly doesn't come from books. I love to look at lettering, at old books, museums, and art galleries. Can you tell me a bit about your early encounters with typefaces? Small children are effectively learning to make their own fonts by hand, with a pencil. But then most lose interest.

Original sketch of Gill Sans Bold Extra Condensed by Eric Gill for Monotype, April 5th 1937. Photo by: Jon Tangerine.

My dad was a book designer and a historian of typography, so there were books about the history of all this around the house. I was born just two years before the Second World War: 1937. My dad went off to the war. There weren't a great many toys. My mother made a capital alphabet cut out of linoleum. I can actually remember the shapes of some of those letters. They were Gill Sans, which of course was absolutely the correct thing in the 30s in England. My dad was not the sort of dad to push me to follow in his footsteps. I think he would have been very happy if I'd done something completely different because it would have made conversation at the dinner table more interesting. Once I did get interested, then he was very kind and made introductions. I was very lucky in my youth with people that I was as in contact with, who encouraged me. An awful lot of people were kind to me when I was starting out by treating me not as an equal, but by taking me seriously. We all have easy access to fonts like Verdana and Georgia—but there are also untold ugly ones, ones that are very hard to read, and ones that might be okay on their own but are unskillfully put with others. What do you think of this font abuse? We're hostages to the people who use our typefaces. Sometimes you see a typeface that you designed being used, say, badly, or in a way that you did not expect. The paradoxical thing is you often learn something more from that. It's very nice if somebody picks up a typeface and they do a really good job of it. It's good for the morale. But I don't know that I learn anything from that. Compared to when I was starting out, there's much more type, and also more knowledge about type. You can have a perfectly intelligent conversation about fonts with a 9 year old. It's a very different world to the one I grew up in, where nobody knew what a type designer was. Or if they did know, they would say to you, Oh, I thought they were all dead. Typeface is essentially an anonymous business. I have no business getting between an author and a reader. Or if I do, I'm doing my job badly. I'm happy to take a back seat. I think any other posture is incorrect. If that sort of notoriety is important to you, you're probably not going to go into type design. As a writer, I do tend to have that want for a font that disappears. Yet when we see something like the Fiona Apple cover of Rolling Stone, your lettering is striking and bold and it has to be that way to work well. When should typeface design become invisible, and when should it be a design feature in itself? How people react to typefaces—I never feel I’m a very good judge of this. Typefaces do have an emotional content. People get upset if the magazine is redesigned and they don't like the new typeface. I get asked commonly, What's your favorite typeface? I don't have favorites in that sense. What I react to is a really good use of typeface or a really bad use of a typeface. It's a very subjective reaction. If somebody thinks it's good for an intellectual journal, fine. If somebody thinks it's good for a children's book, fine. Perhaps I'm too close.

The designer's sans-serif typeface, Carter Sans, partly inspired by fellow typographer Berthold Wolpe.