Twenty Minutes With: Tom Dixon

Since opening your New York showroom last year, you've now relocated to an expanded space here, on Howard Street—and just opened up a store in partnership with fashion boutique Curve in Culver City. How has it been to experience such rapid growth in the US?

You get what you put in. We've had people here in New York for 9 years, mostly in a sales office capacity, but we've never really had enough room to show a collection properly. There have also been all kinds of complexities to do with UL—because we're mainly a lighting company, to start with—but now that our furniture has become more confident, and our accessories are taking off, it felt like it was the time to have a more direct dialogue with our consumers.

How was this space used before, and what are the variances between this new Manhattan location and the new Los Angeles location in Culver City?

A boot maker was previously in this space, and it's been abandoned for a year or so—they'd moved to bigger premises in Brooklyn.

The LA store is much, much bigger, but this is a toehold in the New York retail landscape, and if it works well then we'll go on to the next one. Right now, we've got a year-long lease on Howard Street, and it might extend a bit longer, but I quite like the idea of testing out different areas and spaces and expanding as we go. This is just the beginning, so the starting pistol is now. It's the big invasion, it's the moment—America's becoming more interested in contemporary design by the day, and it's a vibrant scene here of upcoming brands which is great, and something you didn't really see before.

What do you think accounts for that surge of design interest in the US?

It might be partly due to the tech explosion—people want contemporary campuses, and they don't want them to be conventional offices like before. And we're in a similar moment with the boutique hotel movement, where people are taking matters into their own hands, being a bit more experimental at a smaller scale. I think that American design has gotten a bit frustrated with everything being a bit nostalgic and focused on the midcentury.