Prefab Builder Blu Homes to Disrupt the Construction Industry

Combining experience in their respective fields of environmental entrepreneurship and venture capitalism, Bill Haney and Maura McCarthy founded their prefab company in 2008 with a few goals in mind. For one, Blu Homes would owe as much to the tech industry as to the construction industry. It would also speak to a generation of home builders for whom green is the status quo—and it would do so directly, without middlemen. Under Haney and McCarthy, Blu Homes has put up over 100 prefab houses across 18 states. Dwell queried Haney about Blu’s competition, audience makeup, and design inspiration.