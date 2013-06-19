Q&A with Google Glass Designer: Isabelle Olsson

We love how technology enriches our lives but sometimes it distracts us and takes us out of the moment. It might sound like a paradox, but we believe that the closer you bring technology, the more it gets out of the way. Glass was designed with the goal of creating a new form of wearable technology that is much more intuitive, immediate and intimate than what we are used to. Whether you’re looking for an answer to a question, directions to a new restaurant, sharing your daughter’s first steps without losing the moment or translating a phrase into another language, people will want Glass because it helps you do all those things in a very simple, hands-free way.

Glass is a product you wear, so with that in mind, we designed it to be incredibly light and flexible to fit different styles and preferences. It comes in a variety of flattering colors and can be transformed into a pair of shades or prescription glasses.

I can already see how excited our Explorers (the first people to actually use Glass out in the world) are to use and wear Glass, but this is just the beginning. Glass will evolve over time, both in terms of what it can do and how it appears.

Although applications to be a "Glass Explorer" are now closed, did you receive a wide variety of entries? How will they use the device if they’re chosen to participate?

Our Explorer Program started last year at Google’s I/O conference when developers signed up to be the first people to try Glass. They've really embraced the Explorer spirit—the spirit of someone who’s ready to jump in, get their hands dirty and take on a challenge.

In February, we opened up the Explorer Program by asking people across Google+ and Twitter what they would do if they had Glass. We were looking for bold, creative individuals to become our next wave of Explorers—and wow, did we get them.

Our Explorer program allowed us to engage with a diverse range of people who are eager to use Glass in a variety of ways. We wanted to know what people would do "if they had Glass" so we asked them. The response was incredible and as a result we have 2,000 developers and 8,000 other non-technical folks who are getting an early look at Glass. From an R&B singer in Brooklyn to a beer judge in San Francisco, from a commercial airline pilot and father of two in Michigan to a nutritionist in Virginia, we saw applications from people across the US who wanted to see how Glass could help change their lives. And just yesterday, we saw a Glass Explorer sharing footage of the protests in Turkey which was extremely moving and powerful. This is another example of how technology can promote freedom and I appreciate that Glass is enabling that.