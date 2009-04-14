Q&A With Faythe Levine

Who would you say the target audience is for the film? What was your goal in complementing the Handmade Nation book with a big screen presence?



I have been amazed at the interest and audience this film has drawn. My intention when working on it was not only to make a film that would appeal to the maker community but also educate those outside it, and it seems like it has been doing just that. And even though that was my plan, I wasn't expecting the film to be shown in museums and schools, as it has been already. The fact that people are using it as an educational tool is amazing and encouraging. I really just wanted to show that you can create your own artistic vision, and DIY allows you to do that. There are no rules!

I’ve received a ton of feedback from all types of people saying they weren't expecting to relate or care about the documentary, but that they walked away feeling motivated to create, or support artists who are doing so. And a lot of artists who needed a reminder that the creative process isn't just about selling your work, it's also about the empowerment of making creative decisions.



How do you feel about the internet's ability to disseminate craft to a huge audience? Do you feel like having such a wide reach-- and having to produce things in mass quantities-- changes the nature of craft?



I am very thankful that the Internet has allowed like-minded makers to connect and I feel it has played a huge roll in the resurgence of handmade and DIY culture. I don't think people are necessarily producing things in mass quantities just because work is reaching a wide audience; it just depends on the work. And I think the Internet is changing the nature of craft by redefining and reshaping what craft means to people.



Do you feel that in this economy people are looking to craft to gain more of a personal connection with their goods, and hoping that the things they buy will mean more than just a retail product from a superstore?



I will simply say yes, one hundred percent.



How do you feel that craft edging into the mainstream changes the intrinsically independent nature of the movement, if at all?



Well, the craft aesthetic has been inching into marketing and media since the whole "indie punk" look began to be popular in the early 2000s. However in the past few years it's really exploded. People are looking for that personalized look: rough unfinished edges, handwritten type, silkscreened and off-center. In a way, I think commercialization makes the indie movement more approachable. Uninformed consumers might first encounter the hand-printed style on a shirt at a chain store, but if they then see a similar picture on a flyer for a local craft fair, they may be more likely than before to check out what local artists are up to. So the co-opting of that handmade aesthetic makes it more familiar and accessible. On the other hand, of course it affects sales when someone can get a cool looking handbag at Old Navy for $22 and a similar handmade one could cost $45. Personally, I try to look at it from both angles. Bottom line: those indie business who want to stay small will stay small.

