Q&A with Designer Martí Guixé

I wish we were meeting for a meal rather than here in the lounge. Do you ever play with your food at mealtime?

The designer with food design menu #05. Photo by: Imagekontainer

No, no. It's very conceptual work. It's this idea of looking at food as an object and then making a design project with usability, economy, all these parameters. Okay, of course I can play. Actually most of the objects are models. In the mid 90s I was very interested in mass production. Our lifestyle is changing. We eat in front of the computers. Why does food have to be so conservative and so traditional?

Prototypes of I-cakes, 2001. The pie graphic indicates the ingredients of the cake in percentages. Photo via food-designing.



The whole industrial food that some people call food design, is engineering foods. It’s done to improving manufacturing. In a way it's not ethical, it's not healthy, it's just cheap. Food design should be something that is very good for you. At the beginning it was very strange for food magazines, but now it's really booming. I've already closed it as a concept in 2001. Still I am doing things, but it's always the same thinking, just new pieces. So in theory food design is not influenced by any particular culinary history. Yet you live in Barcelona and Berlin, which both have strong food cultures. Don't these cities, and the meals they serve, influence your choices? Barcelona has a very strong food culture. Of course I follow what's happening in food. And I know most of the chefs in Spain and Italy. In the Transition Menu book, it's very clear that gastronomy goes into tapas, because it's a kind of production. And it goes into food design. It’s logical sequence. Barcelona is a kind of tapas paradise. In Berlin, the food is much more of the north. The perception of food is not so much pleasure; it's more functional.