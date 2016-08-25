Pulling Back The Curtain - Building A Better Bicycle Via Thoughtful Design

The company is based in Minneapolis and here is also where each Handsome bike is designed and then assembled piece by piece to ensure a quality build every step of the way. Using high quality, carefully chosen parts and an improved construction, the brand creates versatile products that can be used by anyone in various situations, from commuting, to road riding, light touring, or even cyclocross racing.

The goal of creating a better bicycle stands at the heart of the company, and it is achieved by scrutinizing and optimizing every aspect of the build. From the chosen materials and components to the assembly stage and the after purchase service, the company strives to offer well-designed bikes that are a joy to ride.

In terms of appearance, the Handsome bicycles wear their name with pride. An elegant design and clean lines combine with a timeless aesthetic and a touch of minimalism to offer products that look just as good on a busy street in New York as they do on a dusty country road or in a muddy cyclocross race. But even if style takes center stage visually, it is, in fact, surpassed by the thoughtful design and build choices. All Handsome bikes, regardless of their design and components, respect five principles. They are built using 4130 chromoly steel, which is a tough yet lightweight metal that absorbs impact.

Designed by bike lovers for bike lovers, the Handsome bicycles are created to stand the test of time and to be a part of the everyday, for a lifetime. But like all the best bikes, they’re also meant to be there on memorable days spent outdoors. To ultimately transform into a treasured possession that bears all the marks of a life lived to the full. And to become even more handsome in the process.



