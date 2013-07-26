PSFK Imagines Home of the Future

PSFK—the creative agency and innovation-focused website—has released another "Future Of" report, this time geared towards the home technology front. Dwell covered home tech gear in our July/August issue, rounding up everything from smart thermostats to keyless entry systems to kitchen gadgets, some of which is present and accounted for in the Future of Home Living exhibition, on view through August 15 at 101 West 15th Street in New York.

The Tilt lightweight, folding chair from Folditure mingles with a table made from Studio Gorm's flexible Peg Furniture System, above which hangs the Pétale sound-absorbing lamp from Luceplan.

Where the exhibition goes above and beyond is imagining how all of these different tools, innovations, and gizmos can work together in a complete environment. The 65 products and prototypes on display—which have been illustrated for the exhibition by Jungmin Kim—are displayed as a few separate ecosystems. Adaptive comprises the highly-configurible, often urban and small-scaled, home; On-Demand includes networked access to entertainment, goods, and services; and Equilibrium involves all of the things that contribute to a health-conscious living environment, from home farming to at-home blood pressure monitoring.

The curvy-but-compact Vurv wall-mounted desk is meant to be used while standing, to reduce the negative health effects of always sitting while working. Its worktop folds up flat into a self-contained unit when not in use.

Check it out in person at 101 West 15th Street from now until August 15, and follow along on social media with the hashtag #PSFKhome.

Treehugger founder and green evangelist Graham Hill rides the Schindelhauer ThinBike he designed for urban apartment dwellers with little room to store bicycles.

At left, Little Printer, a desktop printing device that generates personalized newspapers on receipt paper, and at right, Aquafarm. The countertop aquaponics system cleans out the fishbowl automatically and uses the waste to fertilize plants above.