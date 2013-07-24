Promo Daily: Sasha Maslov

This stunning portrait showed up in my inbox last month and I couldn't stop staring at it. It reminds me of Rob Lowe's character in Behind the Candelabra. What caught my attention about this brooding portrait was the detail in Sasha's lighting—it's so stark and contrastly gorgeous. The actor's face looks like he's been in a blizzard or in the Goodfellas meat truck. Also, his expression is so imperfect and suspicious, I just couldn't take my eyes off of it. Finally, a little detail that I can not get over is that Sasha did NOT remove that one dangling eyebrow hair—you have no idea how happy that makes me in this world of post-photo repair and imperfections removal.