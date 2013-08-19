Promo Daily: Raina + Wilson

We received a wonderful little black packet of photo love from Toronto photo duo Raina + Wilson the other day. The exterior of the photo promo is an all black pocket envelope with a cut-out cross window in the center. As soon as I opened it, I could see that the cross was not a cross, but a symbol for "and" as in Raina + Wilson. I love the variety of photography cards inside the packet, though there were only three images, it was enough to let me know their forté. Food, portraiture, and fashion girls all shot with beautiful lighting. They also included a personal note, which I ALWAYS appreciate and makes me feel special. Thanks Raina + Wilson!