Promo Daily: Morgan Rachel Levy

This simple and beautiful promo by SF-based photographer Morgan Rachel Levy is a good reminder that you don't have to get fancy to catch our attention. A strong promo postcard stands out just as much as any other. Here, Levy chose to show us four portraits where the compositions mirror one another. The background and subjects change, but the composition and the size of the subject stay consistent. There is something quite pleasing to the eye seeing these four images together. They give us a sense of the emotion Levy shows through her photographs. She could have only shown one portrait, but showing four definitely worked in her favor.