View Photos
Promo Daily: Jake Stangel
Add to
Like
Share
By Julia Sabot –
In this installment of Photographer's Promotional Pieces We Love: Jake Stangel
It is always fun to receive a promo that puts a smile on your face. Jake Stangel did just that with this humorous postcard and note. We always notice when a photographer takes the time to write a personalized note however long or short, funny or serious. It is a nice touch and rarely goes unoticed.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.