Promo Daily: Jake Stangel
Promo Daily: Jake Stangel

By Julia Sabot
In this installment of Photographer's Promotional Pieces We Love: Jake Stangel

It is always fun to receive a promo that puts a smile on your face. Jake Stangel did just that with this humorous postcard and note. We always notice when a photographer takes the time to write a personalized note however long or short, funny or serious. It is a nice touch and rarely goes unoticed.

Promo Daily: Jake Stangel
