Promo Daily: Gabriela Hasbun

The main thing I absolutely love about this e-mail promo is the diptych showing two distinct styles, but with the same subject. San Francisco based photographer Gabriela Hasbun shows off that she is able to successfully accomplish a studio shot (most likely make-shift in the subject's office) and an environmental set-up. Shooting Silicon Valley people can get rather routine when they all end up looking the same because they give the photographer the same amount of time, which is like 15 minutes. Her promo tells me that she was ready to go with two set-ups and still managed to get two great portraits. I also appreciate that she tells a bit about the shoot, who commissioned her for it, and cliff notes on the story.