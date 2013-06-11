Promo Daily: Emily Merrill

Yes, I look at promo pieces sent in email, it may take a long time to get to it, but I do glance at them. I have my email set up to bust threw them so that just the top portion of the email promo shows. I had to open this one by Emily Merrill. It's just her name and an incredibly energetic portrait of a child model or maybe her daughter or niece. Did she shoot it for personal work, editorial portrait, ad for the glasses? Is she on a trampoline and Emily caught the focus perfectly? Was it a lucky fluke or one in 58 frames? It really doesn't matter to me- it certainly grabbed my attention. Point is, it's a lovely portrait and shows me she knows what she's doing on set.