Promo Daily: Damien Maloney

Damien Maloney's promo is not just a photo of roadkill. It's a photo of beautiful, lonely roadkill with amazing shadows and beams of sunshine. We picked Damien's promo for our debut of Promo Daily mainly because he was brave enough to select it from his library as the one and only "This is Me, Hire Me" image. We can also visualize him with his camera walking past this dead rat on the day this was shot and thinking to himself "this is a beautiful moment and I must capture it forever," and we like that. We like that a lot.