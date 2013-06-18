Promo Daily: Cody Pickens

When going through piles of promotional pieces, we look for that one image that stops us in our tracks. Photographer Cody Pickens impressed us with his latest promo postcard—the image he chose to use did indeed make us stop and look. The photo captures five members from the Harvard crew team jumping in unison about a foot off the ground. Everything from the expresions on the individuals faces to the composition and lighting help make this image what it is, a solid shot. And of course, it doesn't hurt that the men are pretty.